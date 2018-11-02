Harrison Afful throws support behind Esperance ahead of Champions League first leg clash against Al Ahly

Ghana right-back Harrison Afful has offered his backing to former club Esperance ahead of the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly on Friday.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will welcome their Tunisian counterparts to the iconic Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria for the continent's elite inter-club competition on Friday.

Al Ahly will be aiming to add to their 8th trophy tally when they engage the Tunisians on Friday.

Harrison, who now plays for Columbus Crew in the MLS and once won the title with Esperance is supporting his former side to win the game.

I take this opportunity to wish my former club ESPERANCE all the best in the CAF Champions League Final 🙏🏿✝ Let’s repeat the feat of 2011,beat Al Ahly to be AFRICAN CHAMPIONS again.Come… https://t.co/2HPHRMzegt