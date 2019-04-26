Harry Zakkour casts doubt over Grant's philosophy at Hearts of Oak

Celebrated Hearts of Oak Chairman Harry Zakkour doubts the philosophy deployed at the club under Kim Grant can help rediscover its glorious days.

Grant has recruited young and energetic players since taking over the club's reins in November last year.

With the Phobians sitting behind Karela FC and WAFA in the Zone B standings of the ongoing Normalisation Committee's Special Competition, a section of their fans have called on the club to infuse the team with well established players.

Zakkour, who presided over the club's most glorious period between the late 90's and early 2000, has waded into the trending issue, claiming that the club is too huge for budding talents to lead the charge of returning the club to the echelons of Ghana football.

"Hearts and Kotoko are the biggest Clubs in the country so they always have to look for big names and buy big names but if Hearts has taken a different step,let’s play the league and see where they will end up," he told Kumasi FM.

"With youth team, it won’t work for Hearts. How experienced are these players and where are they coming from."

"It’s not easy wearing a Hearts jersey is not easy. It comes with enough criticism and insult," Zakkour added.