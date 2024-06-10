Harry Zakour reveals rift with Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Harry Zakour has revealed that he is not on speaking terms with the club’s majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.

Zakour made this shocking disclosure following the Phobians' recent match.

Zakour was present at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, where Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 against local rivals Great Olympics, leaving both teams in danger of relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Once a formidable club that dominated both Ghana and Africa, including winning the CAF Champions League and achieving a treble in 2000, Hearts of Oak now find themselves needing a win against Bechem United this coming weekend to avoid relegation.

The club's current struggles have left former directors frustrated, and Zakour is no different. During the game against Great Olympics, he clashed with Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Zakour disclosed on Oyerepa FM, “Togbe Afede is not in talking terms with me. We are not in good terms.”

"In that heated exchange at the stadium yesterday, I told Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei that they're not doing well. They wait till a point where the club is sinking before we come and show our faces. If Odotei wants to run this club, he should sit well and run the club well."

This marks the second consecutive season that Hearts of Oak need a result on the final day to avoid relegation.