Harry Zakour urges Togbe Afede to remove Sowah Odotei from Hearts of Oak board

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Harry Zakour has called on Togbe Afede XIV to remove Vincent Sowah Odotei from the club's board, citing the team's poor performance this season.

Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most successful clubs with 21 league titles, are currently facing relegation threats.

They must win their final game against Bechem United on Sunday at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to remain in the top flight.

In an interview, Zakour, who led Hearts of Oak to multiple titles including the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, criticised Sowah Odotei's influence on the club. He urged the Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, to take action.

"The General Manager (Delali Senaya) of the club can't work well for the club if Hon. Sowah Odotei is around. He must be sacked," Zakour told Asempa FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

Currently, Hearts of Oak sit 15th on the Premier League table with 42 points. Their crucial match against Bechem United is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.