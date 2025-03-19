Haruna Iddrisu calls for investment in school sports

Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, is advocating for increased investment in school sports to revitalise the country's football fortunes.

He emphasised the need to nurture young talent through school sports and competitions.

Iddrisu's call to action comes as the Black Stars prepare to face Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The team has experienced a dismal run of form, failing to win recent matches and missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

To get back on track, Iddrisu advised prioritizing grassroots development and securing corporate sponsorships.

"We need to activate school sports and school competitions because that's where the talents are. We need partnerships and must get the private sectors on board."

Ghana currently sits in third position in their World Cup qualifying group.

With the stakes high, Iddrisu's call to action echoes the sentiments of fans and pundits alike: the Black Stars must deliver a winning performance to get their campaign back on track.