Haruna Iddrisu considers moving Karela United to Tamale ahead of new season

Haruna Iddrisu, the owner and financier of Karela United, is considering switching the club's base from Anyinase to Tamale to meet the Club Licensing Committee's requirements of the Ghana Football Association.

In a deal of about GHS3.1 million ($300,000), Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu acquired the Anyinase-based team in December 2022.

However, against original plans to keep the team in the Western Region, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South declared his intention to move the club to his native community for the upcoming season.

The lawmaker claims that the club's home venue, Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, is unsuitable and has been rejected by the Club Licensing Board, which is the cause for the relocation.

“I have come to welcome Karela Football Club into Tamale for their preseason session and to discuss and consult with the management and technical team, where our venue for the 2023/24premier league may be," he said.

“It is not my wish to have taken the team away from Anyinase from the people of Nzema, but regrettably the GFA have disqualified the Anyinase football pitch, as not being desirable or meeting their minimum standard. So, we have to look elsewhere and we will look elsewhere and satisfy the licensing requirement.”

The team have already begun their pre-season training in Tamale and are preparing for their opening game in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Legon Cities.