Haruna Iddrisu: Missing out on AFCON is disappointing

Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed his disappointment over the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This setback marks the team's first absence from the tournament in two decades.

Iddrisu emphasized the need for a turnaround, stating, "We need nothing but a win against Chad."

He also highlighted the importance of revamping the team's strategy, noting that "there is something fundamentally wrong" with the current approach.

To get back on track, Iddrisu advised the Sports Minister Kofi Adams to prioritise grassroots development and secure corporate sponsorships.

He stressed the need to nurture young talent through school sports and competitions, saying, "We need to activate school sports and school competitions because that's where the talents are."

Ghana currently sits in third position in their World Cup qualifying group, leveled on points with second-place Comoros. With the stakes high, Iddrisu's call to action echoes the sentiments of fans and pundits alike: the Black Stars must deliver a winning performance to get their campaign back on track.