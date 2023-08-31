Hasaacas Ladies announce signing of forward Alice Sarpong

Hasaacas Ladies have completed the signing of forward Alice Sarpong.

The 20-year-old joins the Ghana Women's League giants after a spell in Nigeria with Bayelsa Queens Ladies.

Sarpong signed a three-year deal with the former CAF Women's Champions League finalist.

"The inclusion of Alice Sarpong to the team will go a long way to help us because she is aggressive and we need that aggression. She is also committed and an attacking-minded player and in all she is a very workaholic player that every coach would like to work with," said Hasaacas Ladies coach Yussif Basigi,

"With me, I’ll do well to polish her potential and will make sure she improves on all the aspects I’ve mentioned and make sure she becomes that asset to Hasaacas Ladies FC," he added.

She is seen as replacement for Doris Boaduwaa, who left the club to join Serbian side Spartak Subotica.