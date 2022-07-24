Hasaacas Ladies claw back to draw with Danish side Nordsjaelland in friendly

Hasaacas Ladies fought back to play out a 2-2 draw with Danish side Nordsjælland on Saturday, 23 July 2022, in a friendly.

The match at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina was played in three halves with each lasting 30 minutes.

Nordsjælland managed to race into a two-zero lead then Hasaacas turned on their style.

The Sekondi-based side halved the deficit through Firdaus Yakubu who fired from the spot after Success Ameyaa had been fouled in the box.

In the closing stages, Veronica Appiah struck the equalizer with a sweet strike.