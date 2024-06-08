Hasaacas Ladies Clinch Malta Guinness Women's Premier League title with victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies secured the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League title after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, faced a setback with a slow start, allowing Hasaacas to take a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes.

Veronica Baa Kumah opened the scoring after 11 minutes, followed by Mukarama Abdulai extending the lead just three minutes later.

Despite Ampem Darkoa's efforts, they only managed to pull one goal back through Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah in the 73rd minute, setting up a tense finish. However, Hasaacas Ladies held on to secure the victory.

This win serves as redemption for Hasaacas Ladies, who lost the trophy to Ampem Darkoa in the previous season. Additionally, it secures their place in continental competition as they will represent Ghana in the WAFU Zone B for the Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Hasaacas Ladies, having finished as runners-up in the inaugural African Women's Champions League final in 2021, are now poised to compete at the continental level once again. Conversely, Ampem Darkoa Ladies finished fourth in the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast last year.