Hasaacas Ladies defender Evelyn Badu has replaced club-mate Grace Ntsiful in the provisional Black Queens squad for the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

Badu was selected ahead of her club captain Perpetual Agyekum who emerged top scorer in the just ended Women's Special Competition.

The Black Queens are camping in Cape Coast ahead of their title defence in Cote D'Ivoire next month.

They will leave Ghana on 5 May to the capital Abidjan where they play Senegal, Togo and the hosts in Group A.