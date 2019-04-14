Hasaacas Ladies slay Ampem Darkoa to win Women's Special Competition

Hasaacas Ladies rallied from two goals down to beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-2 to win the Women's Special Competition at the El Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Sekondi-based side scored first in the 10th minute but referee Joyce Appiah disallowed the goal for offside.

Ampem Darkoa’s sent a long ball in that went pass goalkeeper Faustina Nyamekye Owusu to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute

The Dormaa-based side kept pushing again and were lucky when Owusu allowed a long ball to flipped through her fingers and Mavis Owusu capitalized on it to make it two-zero in the 28th minute.

Ten minutes later, Evelyn Badu responded quickly a beautiful goal to give her side hope.

The Black Maidens star girl made it 2-2 on 45 minutes just before the half time whistle.

The second half began with Ampem Darkoa Ladies getting more chances but could not utilize them.

Ophelia Amponsah got a bright chance to give her side the lead but she was stopped by the Hasmal Ladies goalie.

Linda Eshun, in the 74th minute, sent a powerful shot which was blocked by an Ampem Darkoa Ladies player and the referee whistle for a penalty.

Captain and top scorer of the competition, Pepertual Agyekum scored to bring Yussif Basigi’s side the deserved lead.

With the just three minutes to end the match, the rains came down with Ampem Darkoa pushing for an equalizer.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali