Hasaacas Ladies star delighted after winning Home-Based Women's Player of the Year at GF Awards

Abdulai Mukarama shared her excitement after she was named the Home-Based Women's Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Hasaacas Ladies star beat off competition from Ophelia Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the award.

Mukarama was only making a return to football after a two-year hiatus following an injury that left her clubless for the last two seasons.

However, the former FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner came back strongly to inspire Hasaacas Ladies to the Ghana Women's League triumph. She also netted the winner as the Black Princesses won gold at the African Games in March this year.

"Home-Based Footballer of the Year after a two-year injury hiatus! Dedication and passion for the sport have paid off," an excited Mukarama posted on social media.

Her performances in the league for Hasaacas Ladies has earned her a maiden Black Queens invite as the team prepares for a friendly against Japan next week.