Hasaacas Ladies to face Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Ghana Women's Premier League Playoff final

Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are gearing up for another thrilling showdown in the 2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League final.

This marks their fourth consecutive meeting in the championship showdown, continuing a tradition of intense rivalry.

Both teams secured their spots in the final by clinching the league title in their respective zones.

Hasaacas Ladies demonstrated their supremacy in the Southern Zone by defeating Faith Ladies 3-0, clinching the Southern Zone title for the eighth time.

On the other hand, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, reigning champions of the Northern Zone, faced a setback in their final league match, losing 1-0 to Kumasi Sports Academy.

However, despite the defeat, they secured their place in the final against Hasaacas Ladies.

The highly anticipated final will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium on June 8, with the victor earning the chance to represent Ghana at the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in August.

Last year, Ampem Darkoa claimed the title, and they will be eager to defend their championship against a formidable opponent in Hasaacas Ladies.