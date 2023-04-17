Hat trick hero Issah Kuka bags MVP award in GoldStars hammering

RTU's in-form striker, Issah Kuka was adjudged Man of The Match in their 5-1 walloping of Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday, April 16 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

RTU signed Kuka on loan from Hearts of Oak and the Phobians are reportedly monitoring his progress. The Auroras FC old boy was instrumental in Sunday's win scoring thrice for The Pride of The North.

Manaf Umar broke the deadlock by scoring for RTU on 28 minutes.

Stephen Badu was brought down in the 6 yard box by the GoldStars goalie to win a penalty which Kuka stepped up to score for RTU's second.

After recess, Abednego Tetteh halved the deficit for The Miners on 55 minutes.

Kuka restored RTU'S 2 goal advantage five minutes later and scored again 120 seconds after to complete his hat trick.

At 4-1 the result was safe for Baba Nuhu's side but they were not done yet. Stephen Badu who had been brilliant in the game scored in the 80th minute to make it 5-1.

This emphatic win moves RTU from 12th to 10th on the League standings with 35 points, 3 points behind GoldStars who are on 6th position.

By Suleman Asante

