Hat-trick hero named Man of the Match in Red Star Belgrade's victory over Backa Topola

Winger Osman Bukari has been voted as Man of the Match after his dazzling performance for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian topflight league clash against Backa Topola.

The Ghana international scored a hat-trick as the Serbian giants thumped Topola 4-1 to clinch their 34th league title.

"With the victory against the TSC team, Crvena zvezda won 34, and at the same time, the sixth consecutive title. Osman Bukari, who scored a hat-trick and won the first trophy in his career, was in a particularly good mood at yesterday's match, and the fans chose him as the player of the match," wrote Red Star Belgrade.

Backa Topola raced into an early lead through Ifet Dakovac from the spot but Burkari levelled the scores at the stroke of half time with a fine finish.

The pacy forward then gave Red Star the lead on the hour mark before Guelor Kanga extended the advantage eight minutes later.

Bukari sealed victory with 15 minutes remains as Red Star Belgrade successfully defended their league title.

The former Accra Lions player has been in phenomenal form since joining the Serbian giants in the summer transfer window. The hat-trick was his second for the club.

Bukari has now scored 11 league goals in 25 matches for the club.