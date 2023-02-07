Hatayspor confirm Ghana star Christian Atsu taken to hospital with injuries

Ghana forward Christian Atsu has been rescued from the earthquake wreckage and taken to the hospital, according to Turkish club Hatayspor.

The club's spokesperson, Mustafa Özat, confirmed that Atsu was removed with injuries.

The Ghana international had been trapped under debris after the earthquake and was located after extensive search efforts. Sadly, Hatayspor's Sporting Director, Taner Savut, remains trapped.

"Christian Atsu has been removed injured. Unfortunately our sports director Taner Savut is still under the wreckage. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours," said the club’s press relations spokesperson Mustafa Ozat.

He added, "I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries."

Having parted ways with Al Raed in Saudi Arabia, Atsu joined Hatayspor in September and scored his first goal on Sunday. It was a 97th minute free kick that secured three points for Hatayspor against Kasımpaşa S.K.