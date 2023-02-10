GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hatayspor earthquake survivor Priscilla Okyere worried about Christian Atsu's whereabouts

Published on: 10 February 2023
Turkey-based Ghanaian footballer, Priscilla Okyere has shared her concerns for missing male counterpart Christian Atsu. 

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has not been found since the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday.

Both players play for Turkish club Hatayspor and live in the city of Hatay, the part of the country worst hit by the quake.

Okyere and the female team of Hatayspor have been moved to Ankara as search for missing persons continue.

“We don't know anything about the men's team because they live far from us, even though we live in the same city," she told the BBC.

“But our brother (Christian) Atsu, we always talk to him on phone. He texts us all the time.

“Since the incident happened, nobody knows his whereabouts. We don't even know what is happening.”

Atsu, hours before disaster struck netted the match-winner for Hatayspor in the league game against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

