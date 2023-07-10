Hatayspor pay tribute to Christian Atsu in first game since earthquake

Hatayspor have paid a glowing tribute to late former Ghana international Christian Atsu in their first game since the devastating earthquake which claimed the life of the ex-Newcastle United winger.

Atsu tragically passed away after he was trapped under rubble for 12 days following the earthquake which destroyed the city of Hatay.

Several lives were lost including that of Hatayspor Technical Director Taner Savut, whose family were present on Sunday for the game against Hull City.

The pre-season friendly, which ended 1-1 was played in honour of Atsu and Savut.

Atsu's netted the winner in Hatayspor's last game before the earthquake on February 6. The 31-year-old's body was recovered a fortnight later before it was transported to Ghana for his final burial.

Atsu before passing on had played for several clubs including Porto, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Al Raed.