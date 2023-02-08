Hatayspor provide update on Christian Atsu, Ghana winger yet to be found

Hatayspor team doctor, Gurbey Kahveci has disclosed that Ghana winger Christian Atsu is yet to be found two days after the earthquake in Turkey.

Earlier reports revealed that the winger has been pulled out of rubble alive several hours after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the European country.

However, the doctor revealed after visiting the hospital where the Ghana player was reportedly receiving treatment, that there was a case of mistaken identity.

“When we heard the news that “he was taken to Dortyol Hospital”, we especially went and looked, but it was not there. At the moment, we accept that [the sporting director] Taner Savut and Christian Atsu were not found, unfortunate,” he said.

Hatayspor coach Volkan Demirel confirmed the doctor's statement on Sports Arena.

"Please don't write that he survived without being sure, that he survived. People have families, hopes, sorrows and pain are increasing," he said.

"There is no news about Atsu and Taner Savut yet. Wouldn't I share this if they were in the hospital? I will share as soon as the news comes. We have experienced very difficult things.

"We even got out of a gap where it would be difficult, thank God, they all survived. People are working day and night, I hope both of them will be saved. The whole team took shelter in their families. I will share everything as information comes."