Hatayspor provides update on Christian Atsu’s rescue mission

Hatayaspor Spokesperson Mustafa Özat has provided an update on the search for Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu and Sporting Director Taner Savut after the devastating earthquake in the early hours of Monday morning.

Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

Turkish publication Star claims a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the Ghana star after he was caught up in the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

According to the Spokesperson, three players who are Bertuğ Özgür Yıldırım, Burak Öksüz and Kerim Alici are out of the rubble, while Christian Atsu and Taner Savut are yet to be seen.

“We could not reach Taner Savut. We know that he is under the rubble. We could not reach Atsu, we learned that his building has turned into a wreck,” said the spokesperson of Hatayspor, Mustafa Özat

“Thank God, Burak Öksüz and Bertuğ were pulled out from under the rubble. Kerim Alici came out with his own means,” he added.

Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor this season as a free agent.

He scored his first goal for for Hatayaspor against Kasimpasa in a 1-0 win on Sunday.