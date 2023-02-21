Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut confirmed dead

Hatayspor Sporting Director, Taner Savut, has been confirmed dead after being trapped under rubble in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

This news comes after the recent discovery of deceased Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu on February 18, 2023.

In a statement released by the club on February 21, they expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Savut and offered condolences to his family and fans:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Sporting Director, Taner Savut. May God have mercy on our teacher. We express our condolences to his family and fans. We will not forget you, Taner teacher. May God rest your soul in heaven. You are always in our hearts."

The death toll following the earthquake now stands at seven for Hatayspor, including Savut and Atsu, who were significant figures within the club.

The list also includes Under-14 players Hamza Surer and Fatin Can, who played for the U-15 team.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8, has claimed over 46,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

The loss of Savut and the other members of the Hatayspor community is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of this natural disaster.