Hatayspor's Algerian midfielder Mehdi Boudjemaa's house destroyed after Turkey earthquake

Hatayspor midfielder Mehdi Boudjemaa's house in Turkey has been badly destroyed following an earthquake in the city of Hatay.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Southern part of Turkey claimed several lives and properties.

Boudjemaa, a teammate of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is safe, but his home and some properties were destroyed by the disaster.

The Algerian midfielder shared the horiffic moment on social media, as his room and other items broke in pieces.

Meanwhile, his teammate Atsu, who was trapped under rubble for several hours has been found and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Sporting Director of the club, Taner Savut is yet to be found after the building they were living in collapsed.

Atsu netted the winner on Sunday as Hatayspor defeated Kasimpasa in the Super Lig, moment before disaster struck.

