Hayford: Winning Ghana league hard without own stadium after Bechem intimidation incident

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has voiced concerns about the intimidation experienced at certain Ghana Premier League venues, suggesting that winning matches there is a daunting task.

Hayford's comments came after his team's 1-1 draw against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Allegedly facing intimidation from home fans, the former Asante Kotoko coach took a drastic step by suspending play, sitting in the middle of the pitch for 20 minutes.

Following the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken action by charging Bechem United and some of their officials.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Hayford emphasised the importance of honesty, stating, "As Ghanaians, we must learn to tell the truth. It will be very difficult for teams who do not have their own stadium facility to win the league."

He pointed out the disparity between clubs like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, who do not play at their own venues, and others like Samatex, Nsoatreman, and Bechem, who have their own stadium facilities.

"When you travel to these privately owned facilities, you really go through a lot of intimidation and the referees can’t be independent. Your chances of winning at such private venues are very slim, unlike the state-owned venues like Accra and Kumasi where security is assured and level playing grounds exist for all competing teams. Hearts and Kotoko must get their own stadium, otherwise winning the league will become difficult," he added.