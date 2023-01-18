HD+ introduces exclusive 24-hour football channel SCOOORE HD 

Ghana’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcaster service provider, SES HD PLUS Ghana, has introduced a new exclusive free-to-air TV Channel called SCOOORE HD on channel 151 on the HD+ Ghana direct to home platform.

The new Football Channel was officially launched on Tuesday January 17, 2023 and will give fans the experience of watching some of the best leagues across Europe from the comfort of their homes.

The 24-hour channel targets football fans from around the world at no extra cost to existing customers receiving the HD+ Ghana service. Some Ghanaian football legends, such as Ibrahim Tanko, Augustine Arhinful, Fatawu Dauda, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo, graced the occasion.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana president, Kwabena Yeboah was the special guest of honor and also played the dual role in the launch of the SCOOORE HD channel.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of SCOOORE HD, a world-class free-to-air football channel created to connect football fans in typical Ghanaian homes deeply with thrilling live matches from around the world,” Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO OF SES HD PLUS Ghana, said at the launch.

“HD+ is the first TV service in Africa to introduce the SCOOORE HD channel, and we are pleased about the excitement this channel will bring to Ghanaian homes, especially active HD+ Ghana customers who are looking for premium football content in HD quality.”

Gisbert Wundram, CEO Sportainment Media Group detailed: “SCOOORE HD will offer a buffet of highlights, delivering more than 400 hours of live football matches in 2023 including the German Bundesliga (1 Top-Match per Round), DFB Pokal (German Cup) and the Portuguese League as well as the Argentinean League and Cup. In addition, news, and insights from the top international tournaments in high-definition picture quality”.

Kwabena Yeboah, thanked SES HD+ Ghana for bringing more football content to Ghanaian fans this season.

