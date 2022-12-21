HD+ reward two lucky winners with 'a trip to Dubai for Two' in Football promo

Combat Shadrack and William Koranteng Kofi have both won a trip to Dubai with their partners in the HD+ Ɔrekɔdo Double Double Football promo.

1,700 prizes have been shared among winners during the promo. Others prizes won included 65” TV sets, HD+ decoders, blenders, free HD+ subscriptions, bluetooth speakers and other household appliances.

The duo completed the list of the three lucky winners to have won the trip to Dubai in this consumer promo during the football season. Samuel Nambu from Ajumako in the Central Region won the first trip to Dubai with his partner in the first draw held last month.

The two other winners Combact Shadrack and William Koranteng were presented with their tickets to Dubai at the final draw ceremony by Chief Executive Officer of SES HD+ Ghana; Mr Theodore Asampong.

Mr Asampong congratulated the winners and also revealed there are more interesting channels coming up on the HD+ platform. He announced a new all sports channel will be available to subscribers from next month.

According to the Head of Marketing at SES HD+ Ghana; Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw Williams, the Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promotion was initiated by the company as a perfect reward for both new and existing subscribers who have been part of their story since the inception of the HD+ platform in Ghana in 2020. She encouraged all potential buyers to get the decoder for the best viewing experience during this Christmas.

Sharing his experience, Combact Shadrack said he decided to participate in the promo based on a television commercial he watched on TV. He thanked the organizers for giving him and his partner an opportunity of a life time to travel to Dubai. Shadrack entreated potential buyers to purchase the HD+ decoder for the best TV viewing experience.

William Koranteng Kofi, the second Dubai trip winner travelled from the Ashanti Region for his prize and shared that, apart from the reward, he is stuck to HD+ because of the quality and crystal clear images which cannot be experienced on any other decoder.

The HD+ Decoder offers features that give viewers control over their TV viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and reverse live TV. Subscribers can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS app on mobile phones and tablets with free data that HD+ provides every month to users of the app. New HD+ Decoders need to be activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.

The HD+ Decoder also delivers over 100 channels in SD for free and in addition provides superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and arranged according to genres.