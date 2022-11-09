HD+ rewards customer with Dubai trip in World Cup promo

Over 130 subscribers of the country's premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider; SES HD PLUS Ghana won big at the 1st draw of the HD+ 'Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promotion held in Accra.

The top prize for the day; “a trip to Dubai for two” was won by Samuel Nambu from Ajumako in the Central Region with other lucky HD+ subscribers winning 65” TV sets, blenders, free HD+ subscriptions, bluetooth speakers and other household appliances.

Launched in September 2022, the HD+ 'Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promotion was initiated by the SES HD PLUS as a perfect reward for both new and existing subscribersduring this World Cup season. Participating customers will enjoy the live World Cup football matches “FeeliFeeli” in HD on broadcast partner channels on HD+ and also get the chance to win an all-expense paid trip with their partners to Dubai for the Christmas holidays in addition to over 1,700 prizes to be won from 15th September to 5thDecember 2022.

Samuel Nambu; winner of the “all expenses paid trip to Dubai with his partner commended the company for honouring their promise and entreated all HD+ subscribers to subscribe for 3months or more and potential subscribers to quickly purchase an HD+ Decoder, enter the draw and capitalize on the opportunities available.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Theodore Asampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS said, “the rate at which both new and old subscribers are participating and winning doesn't only highlight the growing interest in the campaign but also indicates a shift in television viewers’ preference for quality HD viewing experiences available on the HD+ service..We are happy that the concept of world class TV viewing experiences that we envisioned for Ghana and launched almost 2 years ago is yielding results”. He also added, “itis never too late to join the HD+ family and stand a chance of winning the grand prize so dont miss this opportunity”.

The HD+ Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo is run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) and will end on 5th December 2022. With the first draw completed and an overall winner selected, the next and final is the ultimate draw to be scheduled after the promo ends on the 5th December. To qualify for the final draw, new subscribers have to purchase an HD+ Decoderbearing the promotion's sticker at any authorized dealer store or Electroland outlet nationwide from now till 5th December. Existing HD+ subscribers are required to have an active commercial subscription of 3 months and above during the promotion period. Upon meeting the eligibility requirements, participants are to dial *844*8# to register and follow the prompts to stand a chance to win big.

The HD+ Decoder offers features that gives viewers control over their TV viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and reverse live TV. Viewers can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS app on mobile phones and tablets with free data that HD+ provides every month to users of the app. New HD+ Decoders need to be activated on any mobile network by dialing *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience. Existing HD+ subscribers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by subscribing for a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS25 monthly, GHS 60 quarterly and GHS210 annually. The HD+ Decoder also delivers over 100 channels in SD for free and in addition provides superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and arranged according to genres.