HD+ supports GTV Sports+ to deliver AFCON 2023 in HD

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, and GTV Sports+, the leading indigenous sports broadcasting network, are excited to announce a partnership for the exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights of Africa’s biggest football tournament AFCON 2023.

HD+ is set to elevate the viewing experience by being the sole platform to showcase all matches shown live on GTV Sports+ in stunning high-definition pictures exclusively to homes in Ghana.

With this collaboration, football enthusiasts can rejoice as GTV Sports+ brings the excitement of AFCON 2023 to their screens, while HD+ ensures that viewers enjoy the matches with unparalleled clarity and detail. The combination of GTV Sport+ ’s extensive sports coverage expertise and HD+'s commitment to delivering top-notch visual experiences guarantees an unforgettable tournament for fans.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with GTV Sports+ to broadcast the AFCON 2023 tournament in high-definition to our audience," stated Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for our subscribers. Recognizing the deep enthusiasm Ghanaians hold for football, we approach this responsibility with utmost seriousness. Our goal is to ensure that every household in Ghana can relish top-notch football with vivid, clear visuals that transport you to the heart of the action, making you feel as if you are right there on the field, immersed in the game."

Mr George Lomotey, Director of TV of GBC added, "GTV Sports+ is proud to be the exclusive broadcaster for AFCON 2023 and teaming up with HD+ ensures that fans enjoy the matches in unparalleled clarity. Together, we aim to set new standards for sports broadcasting and provide an immersive experience for football enthusiasts."

HD+'s cutting-edge Personal Video Recorder (PVR) feature allows users to record and relive every thrilling moment at their convenience, ensuring they never miss a highlight.

HD+ and GTV Sports+ invite football fans to witness the AFCON 2023 tournament in style, with live matches and an array of features designed to enhance their viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for an extraordinary football journey exclusively on HD+.

About SES HD PLUS

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS which was founded in December 2020, markets the HD+ Product which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany. HD+ offers up to 20 popular free-to-air TV channels in high-definition quality (HD and Ultra HD 4K) in addition to over 100 free-to-air SD channels generally available on the MultiTV satellite platform in Ghana. HD+ can be accessed either on the HD+ Decoder available for purchase at authorized HD+ dealer outlets and Electroland stores nationwide. The HD+ Service can also be received via the My HD PLUS operator App downloaded on QLED or UHD TV sets from Samsung or via an HD+ Module bundled with NASCO TV Sets. SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Adom TV, Joy Prime, GTV, UTV, Joy News, GTV Sports+, GhOne, TVXYZ, Citi TV, Fix&Foxi, Kool HD, DGN, 4Syte TV, Y TV Ghana, GNTV Junior, Aljazeera, AfroSini HD, SportyTV, Kiddiville HD, Genuis HD, Cinemachi HD and KBS World Drama HD to deliver their content in high-definition quality. There are four TV packages available: GHS12 for a week, GHS35 for a month, GHS85 for three months and an annual package that costs GHS290. HD+ is open to all broadcasters and looks forward to partnering with additional broadcasters who want to deliver their content in high-definition quality. Visit www.hd-plus.com.gh for further information.

About GTV Sports+:

GTV Sports+ is [brief description of GTV Sports+]. For more information, visit [GTV Sports+ website].