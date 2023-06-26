He could be worse than Adiyiah if care is not taken - Charles Taylor on Afriyie Barnieh

Former Hearts of Oak striker Charles Taylor has advised Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh to reposition himself to avoid future setbacks in his career.

According to him, the FC Zurich forward could be worse than former Black Satellite player Dominic Adiyiah who won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the U-20 World Cup in 2009 but failed to reach his full potential.

Barnieh on the other hand led the Black Satellites as captain to clinch the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021 and subsequently earned a call-up to the senior team for the 2022 World Cup.

However, the forward has been unimpressive in recent times with his latest backlash coming after Ghana's win against Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

"He has lost focus on the field. If he doesn't get a good psychologist to psych him well he would even be worse than what we are seeing. You can just compare his previous performances to now, he could even be worse than Adiyiah," Taylor told Angel TV.

"Adiyiah's situation is even better. How many matches has Afriyie Barnieh managed to play since he switched to FC Zurich? Let's ask ourselves, what happened to him when he got to Zurich. He needs to be advised on focusing on moving forward and stop living on past glories. He is now starting which is why he needs to do more," he added.

The 22-year-old got was subbed off at half-time and replaced by Emmanuel Yeboah who got involved in all three goals for Ghana as they won 3-2 on Sunday.