Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for his remarkable hat-trick in the Foxes' commanding win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

Maresca expressed his admiration for Issahaku's performance, stating, "He deserves it." However, he also acknowledged that the 20-year-old midfielder still has areas to improve upon to reach his full potential.

Despite the individual accolades, Maresca highlighted Issahaku's need to refine his game further, emphasizing the importance of self-management as part of his development.

The victory propelled Leicester City four points clear at the top of the Championship table, putting them in a promising position for promotion to the Premier League.

With just one win needed from their remaining two games to secure promotion, Leicester City's ascent to the top flight seems imminent, especially with the possibility of further advancement if rivals Leeds United stumble in their upcoming fixture against QPR.

Issahaku's stellar performance against Southampton saw him open the scoring and later secure his hat-trick with two more brilliant strikes, showcasing his growing prowess on the field.

His contributions, along with a goal from Ndidi and an assist to Vardy, led to an emphatic 5-0 victory for Maresca's side.

As Leicester City eyes promotion, Issahaku's impressive hat-trick serves as a testament to his potential impact on the team's success in the Premier League.