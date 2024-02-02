'He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf' - Rio Ferdinard hails Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded the talents of English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, drawing parallels to the legendary Clarence Seedorf.

The 18-year-old made headlines with a stunning 97th-minute match-winner in Manchester United's dramatic 4-3 victory against Wolves.

Mainoo's pivotal role in the thrilling victory at Molineux didn't go unnoticed, prompting Rio Ferdinand to make the comparison with the iconic Clarence Seedorf. The young midfielder showcased remarkable skill, nutmegging Max Kilman and expertly curling the ball into the net after creating a crucial opening in the dying moments of the game.

"I’m not saying he’s of the same ability, or that he’s that player yet, but he gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf," Ferdinand remarked on TNT Sports. "The way he maneuvers in tight situations and the way he manipulates this ball and uses his body at times."

Ferdinand continued, praising Mainoo's elusive playing style, control, and awareness, emphasizing the young player's ability to caress the ball and pick his spot with finesse.

Mainoo's exceptional goal not only secured the win for Manchester United but also marked his first in the Premier League, adding to his growing list of achievements after scoring his debut senior-level goal in a previous FA Cup triumph against Newport.

The 18-year-old's performances have earned praise from teammates, pundits, coach Eric Ten Hag, and fans, establishing him as a rising star for Manchester United.