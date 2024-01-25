"He has always been a decisive player"- Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde hails Inaki Williams after Barcelona win

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has stated the importance of Ghana striker Inaki Williams to the club after starring in the Copa del Rey victory over Barcelona.

William endured a rollercoaster 24 hours after leaving Cote d'Ivoire following Ghana early AFCON exit to scoring the decisive goal in Bilbao's 4-2 win on Wednesday night.

According to Valverde, Williams has always represented the Basque club by giving his all for his hometown club.

“The fact that he was able to come back and be here is an emotional boost for everyone, not only because of what he contributes on the field but also because of what he gives the crowd," he said after the game.

"He is a player who drives us, and also the public. It seems that if you tried to write a script, it wouldn’t have come out that well. He has always been a decisive player.”

Williams had a difficult Africa Cup of Nations debut after failing to score in three games as the West African nation failed to progress from Group B.