"He has Champions League experience"- Red Star Belgrade delighted to finally sign Edmund Addo

Red Star Belgrade Sporting Director, Mitar Mrkela has expressed delight after the Serbian champions finally landed long-time target, Edmund Addo.

The Serbian giants signed the Black Stars midfielder on a four-year-deal after the 23-year-old ended his stay with rivals Spartak Subotica.

Before joining Subotica, Addo was inches away from securing a deal with the Belgrade-based club, however the move collapse in the eleventh hour.

"Edmund Ado is a player from Ghana who comes to our club from Spartak Subotica. We wanted him in previous years, we failed to bring him, after that he lost a little from our focus, but he played a good half-season in Spartak," said Mrkela.

"He is a young player, born in 2000, plays as a central midfielder, has experience in the Champions League and the national team. I believe that he will have good years at Zvezda and contribute to the success of the club," he added.

The former Senica and Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder has already joined pre-season as preparations begin for the upcoming campaign.