"He has excellent potential"- Cagliari Sporting Director hails new acquisition of Ibrahim Sulemana

Cagliari Sporting Director, Nereo Bonato believes the Serie A returnees made the right move by investing in Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana.

Sulemana excelled in his first season in the Italian Serie A with Hellas Verona, helping them survive the drop in a crucial playoff against Spezia.

Following his outstanding performances, Cagliari wasted no time in making a move for the 20-year-old.

According to Bonato, Sulemana will play a key role at the club next season as Cagliari aims to avoid relegation next season.

“We have invested a portion of the proceeds from the start of the transfer market to insert Sulemana, a young prospect born in 2003 who has excellent potential but will clearly need work and patience. Our market started the day after Bari and will last until 1 September. If Oristanio arrives, he will do it on loan with the right to buy," he said.

Sulemana has already joined his new teammates for pre-season at the Assemini Sports Center.