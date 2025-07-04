He has fully cooperated with the police throughout investigations – Thomas Partey’s lawyer

Thomas Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, says the Ghanaian midfielder has been fully cooperative with authorities throughout the investigations into rape and sexual assault allegations against him.

The former Arsenal star has been charged by the London Metropolitan Police with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three women. The alleged incidents occurred between 2021 and 2022.

In a statement following the official charges, Wiltshire defended her client’s conduct during the process.

“Thomas has fully cooperated with the police throughout their three-year investigation,” she stated. “He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Partey, 32, is expected to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, 2025.

The charges come shortly after the midfielder’s contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June. Despite his legal troubles, Partey has maintained his innocence and now looks to contest the charges in court.