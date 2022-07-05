He has no control over the boys – Nyaho Tamakloe accuses Hearts of Oak coach

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has given a damning verdict of coach Samuel Boadu, accusing the young tactician of having little to no control over the players at the club.

He adds if nothing is done, indiscipline will ruin the efforts of the board to return the Phobians to glory.

The tough talking Nyaho-Tamakloe has come under scrutiny after it emerged that he was pushing for a foreigner to either take over the coaching role or at least supervise the work of coach Boadu as the club prepares to compete in Africa next season.

Boadu who joined Hearts of Oak last season has enjoyed enormous success, winning the league and FA Cup double in his first season and also winning the FA again this season.

Despite his trophy-laden spell, Dr Tamaklo is not convinced Coach Boadu is not the finished article.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Dr Nyaho Tamaklo said, “I have noticed that he has no control over the boys, I advised him that he should know that he is in charge of the whole thing, any blame that will come or misunderstanding in camp or wherever they are he will be held responsible.

“But it appears he doesn’t have that control over them. You talk to him; he tries to justify some things and it’s having an effect on the team.”

Hearts are expected to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season and will look to bolster the current squad ahead of that.

“People keep on saying he’s won five trophies but once you look at the future of the club, that’s my concern. Football is a very tricky game. Maybe we’ve been able to win five trophies by chance because the way Hearts of Oak plays its football is not the way I see it,” he told JoySports in an exclusive interview.

Source: The Finder