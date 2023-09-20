"He has something good"- Leicester City manager on Fatawu Issahaku ahead of Norwich trip

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca is already impressed with the performances of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku despite not being 100% fit.

The Ghana international arrived at the King Power stadium on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day.

Before moving to England, Issahaku only lasted in games for the full duration during the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations.

“The only thing I can say is that Stephy Mavidi, Yunus Akgun and Abdul Fatawu, all of them arrived here not 100 per cent fit. In terms of Yunus, he came to a different country with a different tempo. After three or four days, he said it’s completely different from Turkey," said Maresca ahead of Wednesday's game.

“But it’s the same in Italy and Spain. For Abdul, exactly the same. He played 90 minutes for the last time in June. You can see that he has something good. He hit the post against Hull. He lost some balls but sometimes you can see in one vs. one that he is very dangerous.

“But he needs, step by step, to improve. And hopefully they will all be at 100 per cent and then we can decide. The only thing I can say is that when you want to reach something important, you need 20 players."

Issahaku has already made two appearances for the Leicester, coming on from the bench in the games against Hull City and Southampton FC.