He has the potential'' - Hamburg coach hails qualities of new Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah 

Hamburg coach Walter says Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah has the potential to become a big star at the club.

Hamburg signed the youngster for 1.2 million euros from Dynamo Dresden in this summer transfer window.

Yeboah scored his first goal for the club against Bayreuth in the DFB Pokal on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had a slow start in his first two games for the club but is proving he is worth the price paid for him in his third game.

Speaking after the win against Bayreuth in the DFB Pokal, Coach Walter hailed the qualities of the new Black Stars player:

"He has really good abilities,".

"He hasn't really arrived in Hamburg yet,".

"But he has potential, that's why we got him. He has now indicated that, he must continue like this.”, he added.