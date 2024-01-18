"He is a fantastic player"- Egypt coach extols Mohammed Kudus' qualities ahead of Ghana clash

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has praised Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the crucial Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The Group B favourites head into Thursday's game chasing their first win at the competition in Coate d'Ivoire.

While Kudus remains a doubt for the four-time African champions, Vitoria who seems to be a big fan of the West Ham star hopes he is fit for the encounter.

“I think it’s good for the tournament that the best players play all the games,” Vitoria said at a pre-match conference.

“For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s [Mohammed Kudus] a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player, we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that.

“We will have to control him but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team and all the players are good.”

Kudus trained with the rest of his Black Stars teammates on Wednesday, but coach Chris Hughton insists he will be assessed before a decision is taken for the match.