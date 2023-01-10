He is a great finisher - Arsenal boss hails free-scoring Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said striker Eddie Nketiah is getting better and better following his brace to send Arsenal through to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Oxford United on Monday.

The Gunners set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City with an emphatic 3-0 victory against the League Two side at Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

The England-born Ghanaian scored twice in the second half adding to Mohamed Elneny's goal to seal the victory for the Gunners.

Nketiah has now scored five goals in his last six appearances for Arsenal and at the same time scored four goals in four starts.

"He showed great composure. He's a great finisher, with the timing of his runs as well," Arteta said after the match.

"He showed his quality and his work rate is getting better and better. I'm really happy with him.

"We have only one [striker] and to go many months before Gaby is back it's not easy, but we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment."

The Premiership leaders were frustrated in the first half by a valiant Oxford performance before overcoming the League One outfit in the second half.