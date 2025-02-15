GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
He is a great guy with great quality - Southampton manager Ivan Juric praises Kamaldeen Sulemana

Published on: 15 February 2025
Southampton FC manager, Ivan Juric has Kamaldeen Sulemana for his improved performance for the club.

The Ghana international who faced criticism last weekend following their FA Cup exit returned to the scoresheet in the 3-1 home defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

The goal was Sulemana finding the back of the net for the first time in the ongoing season in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Juric commended the performance of the former Stade Rennes winger describing him as a great player with a great quality.

“He’s a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well," he said.

"Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I’m very happy with him," he added.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman, Antoine Semenyo assisted Marcus Tavernier’s goal.

Southampton, who now sit deep at the bottom of the Premier League table will host Brighton at the St. Mary's next weekend.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
