GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

He is a great player and it is a great pleasure to see him play – Mozambique coach hails Mohammed Kudus

Published on: 21 January 2024
He is a great player and it is a great pleasure to see him play – Mozambique coach hails Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been hailed as a "great player" by Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde ahead of their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Kudus made a remarkable return to the pitch after recovering from an injury, scoring a brace in Ghana's draw against Egypt.

However, Conde believes that Kudus cannot win the game alone and stresses the importance of teamwork in securing victory.

"If he plays alone, he will not be able to win the game, so they need to play like a team," he said during the pre-match conference.

The Mozambique coach also highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the Ghana team, suggesting that they tend to rely too much on individual skills rather than working together as a unit.

"We have assessed the Ghana team and we know their strengths and weaknesses, we know they like to play more individually," he added.

The outcome of the match between Mozambique and Ghana will determine which team advances to the next round of the tournament, with Cape Verde already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages thanks to their back-to-back wins over Ghana and Mozambique.

Egypt sit in second place with two points, while Ghana and Mozambique have a point each. The stakes are high, and both teams will need to bring their A-game if they hope to progress in the competition.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more