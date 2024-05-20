"He is a player people come to the stadium to see"- Nordsjaelland bid Ibrahim Osman farewell

Danish outfit, FC Nordsjaelland have penned a heartfelt farewell message to Ghana forward, Ibrahim Osman, ahead of his departure to England to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old agreed to join the Seagulls in the winter transfer window but stayed in Denmark to end the campaign with the Wild Tigers.

Ahead the final game of the season against Midtjylland, the club extolled the qualities of the youngster, praising his fast-rise from the Right to Dream Academy to European football.

"Osman is another player who has come from our fantastic academy work and only needed a few U19 games to jump straight into the Superliga and be decisive pretty much from day one. Here, just over 50 games later, he has become a big profile in the team and in the 3F Super League - and ready to go to the world's biggest league after the season," wrote Nordsjaelland in a statement on their official website.

"Huge credit to Osman himself and the many coaches and other staff both in FCN and Right to Dream in Ghana who have contributed to his fantastic development. He has continued to deliver after he already got his Premier League switch in place this winter. He has been motivated, dedicated and has constantly continued his development. He is a player people come to the stadium to see â€“ not least because of his spectacular goals and actions. It has been a great pleasure to have him at FCN, and we look forward to following him on his journey."

Osman is one of four players leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.