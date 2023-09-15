"He is a seriously talented player"- Southampton manager delighted with Kamaldeen Sulemana's return

Southampton manager, Russel Martin is full of praise for the qualities of highly talented Kamaldeen Sulemana following his injury comeback.

The Ghana international is set to make his season debut after fully recovering from an injury that kept him out since June's international break.

Sulemana is expected to start for the Saints in their game against Leicester City on Friday night.

"He's been amazing, the energy has been great. He's a seriously exciting player. Now it's about getting him fit and can really impact games for us," said the manager in the pre-match presser.

"I love watching him in training. He's got so much talent. We have to make sure we can get him to place where we can really trust him and he can trust himself to put in a performance.

"He'll be in the squad tomorrow so that's really positive for us and I look forward to seeing him on the pitch when he gets on there."

Sulemana joined Southampton in January from Stade Rennais.