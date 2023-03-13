"He is an incredible player"- Jordan Ayew earns Pep Guardiola's praise after Man City beat Crystal Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew after his side's hard-fought win over Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland scored a second half penalty to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal as City left Selhurst Park with a 1-0 win.

Guardiola. who was excited with the victory, lauded Palace attackers Wilfried Zaha and Ayew for giving his side a good game.

"It is always tricky playing here [Selhurst Park]. We are always confident playing at home but I always have this belief that it is always tricky here,” the Manchester City boss told Sky Sports.

"The way they play and run is just incredible. Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players. They are always running and creating spaces for the team.”

Ayew has been consistent for the Eagles this season despite netting only one goal in the ongoing campaign.

The 31-year-old has been named in Ghana's squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.