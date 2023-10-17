"He is my GOAT"- Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena reveals admiration for Asamoah Gyan

Multiple-award winning Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena has disclosed that former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains his favourite footballer of all-time.

Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's all-time top-sorer with 51 goals, hanged his boots in June 2023 after a career spanning almost two decades.

Kwabena Kwabena in an interview with evibes revealed that Gyan would have been his idol if he had chosen to play football.

"My favourite footballer of all-time in Ghana," he said. "If I was not doing music actively, maybe I would be playing footballer and this chap here would have been my idol," he added.

"Coming from 2006 to the 2010 World Cup and what he did in both tournaments, I will say it is a major milestone which it will take decades for any player to arise and reach such a feat. If we've not sat down to study what he did critically as a people, because of what he did for Ghana in both tournaments. For me, he will forever remain my biggest Ghanaian footballing idol."

Kwabena Kwabena is hoping to get a signed jersey from the legendary footballer as part of his collections.

Gyan led Ghana to three World Cups, including the 2014 edition in Brazil.