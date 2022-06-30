"He is one of the best in Africa"- Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi extols Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi. has labelled coach Samuel Boadu as one of the best on the continent.

The former Medeama SC gaffer led the Phobians to back-to-back FA Cup triumph despite a tough second season with the club.

Coach Samuel Boadu adds the FA Cup to the league and President Cup won in his two seasons with the Ghanaian giants.

"We have one of the best coaches in Africa. He is young and growing into the job," Ayi said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"In two years, he has won five trophies. Tell me the coach who has attained that feat in the last ten years?"

Richmond Ayi reclaimed the starting role from Richard Attah and was between the sticks as Hearts defeated Bechem United 2-1 to win the FA Cup on SUnday.

Hearts will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.