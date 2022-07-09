‘He is tarnishing the image of Hearts of Oak ’- Aziz Haruna Futah wants Nyaho Tamakloe sacked

Former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee (NCC) deputy, Aziz Haruna Futtah, has urged the Board to sack Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe.

According to him, his recent outburst and allegations has brought the image of the club into disrepute.

Nyaho Tamakloe had made certain statements in the media on the head coach Samuel Boadu and some wild allegations that players of the club smoked weed and drink alcohol.

According to Aziz Haruna, it’s time Dr. Nyaho NyahoTamakloe to be sacked from the Board as he has nothing better to offer. “Nyaho Tamakloe has no business on the hearts board. He doesn’t contribute to the club in any way. When he has views, he should express at meetings and not on radio. His time is past”, he said on Happy FM. “As a board member of the club he is tarnishing the image of the club. His time in football has expired. I have always disagreed with how Togbe Afede’s constitute the Board.