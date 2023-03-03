"He is the type of player people come to stadium to watch"- Ajax manager on Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager John Heitinga has singled out Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus for praises after playing an inspiring role in the victory over De Graapschap.

The 22-year-old Ghana international starred and provided an assist as Ajax thumped their host in the quarter-final of the KNVB Cup.

Kudus has been the best player for Ajax since Heitinga took over from former manager Alfred Schreuder.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," said Heitinga after the game.

Jorge Sanchez opened the scoring for Ajax before Steven Bergwijn lashed onto Kudus' assist. Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey sealed victory in the second half.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has scored 15 goals and provided four assists across all competitions for the Dutch champions this season.

Kudus is already attracting interests from some of the big clubs in Europe, with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag keen on reuniting with his former player.