"He is unmatched in man-management"- Alexander Djiku praises Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has extolled the qualities of Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The former Dortmund player was reappointed as Ghana coach in March, replacing Chris Hughton following a poor Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Djiku, one of the senior players in the team, believes the ex-Ghana international is the right man for the Black Stars, praising his man-management skills.

“He knows the players really well,” Djiku told FIFA. "He’s the one who got us to Qatar. He played for Ghana, so he knows the ins and outs of the national team.

"He’s a great leader, first and foremost. A lot of young guys have been brought into the squad, so we need a coach who excels at man-management, and Addo is unmatched in that department.”

In his first two competitive games following his return to the national team, Otto Addo led the Black Stars to back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.